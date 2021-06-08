THE BOYZ, Rain & more to feature in K pop SuperFest by Sessions Teams with Joy Ruckus Club on Sunday, June 19

The only thing that can drive these extensive pandemic blues away is a K-pop concert! Fans might remember that during the pre-pandemic era, watching our favourite artists perform, the heart-racing kind of excitement and the sheer joy of being one with the fandom! Well, we might be getting a similar exhilarating kind of an experience soon. Yes, you read it right. Sessions is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Joy Ruckus Club, the largest Asian music festival in the world, to present K-Pop SuperFest on Sunday, June 19, 2021, at 9 PM ET.

The one-day festival is the first of its kind for Sessions and features performances from premiere K-Pop superstars, the absolute crème de la crème of the K-pop industry with an exciting lineup of artists. The exciting line-up includes 11-member K-pop group The Boyz, legendary South Korean pop star Rain, powerhouse vocalist and chart-topping singer/songwriter Ailee, and one of K-Pop’s most exciting rapper and performer Jessi. They will be joined by Gen 4 boy band AB6IX, American breakthrough girl group Momoland, singer and rapper Heize, boy bands Cravity and Golden Child, girl group Lovelyz, rapper Bloo, and DJ Soda. K-Pop sensations AleXa and Kevin (The Boyz) will host the global event.

For international fans who are worrying that they might miss out on this amazing fest, no worries, Sessions got you covered! Even as a one-day festival, with Livestream filming taking place at the famed Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul, K-Pop SuperFest will be one of the biggest K-Pop festivals in the world and undoubtedly the biggest K-Pop virtual festival in the Western world. This is the first time that Sessions will be promoting a K-Pop only festival. Event t-shirts, NFT videos, signed posters, and virtual 1-on-1 meet & greet opportunities with artists will be available in the festival's and artists' stores on Sessions.

The founder of Joy Ruckus Club, Kublai Kwon made his name as a pioneer of the Asian American music scene. His first cousin is the late great Shin Hae Chul, who is Korea's first K-pop superstar and creator of the K-pop music genre. According to Kwon, this new festival honours his legacy by highlighting the superstars of K-Pop today.

Sessions co-Founder Tim Westergren shared his excitement “The K-Pop SuperFest represents another milestone as we bring even larger events to fans across 194 countries and 18 languages. Sessions' unique combination of gamification and marketing is driving attendance and revenue for artists at an unprecedented level, and our partnership with Kublai and Joy Ruckus Club continues to deepen.”

The complete line includes -

AB6IX

Ailee

AleXa

Bloo

Cravity

DJ Soda

Golden Child

Heize

Jessi

Lovelyz

Momoland

Rain

The Boyz

