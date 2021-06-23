The Boyz releases a notice as a warning and request towards sasaengs to stop invading their privacy

The group and their company have also shared instances of report to show how serious they are. Read more to know about it!

The Boyz and Cre.ker Entertainment have taken a firm stance against sasaengs (stalkers or obsessive fans) by releasing a notice in the group’s official fan cafe. A representative of the group wrote about how the occurrence of stalkers has increased with people entering the group’s private spaces such as dormitories, offices and even beauty shops. They have been chasing the idols when they are in a moving vehicle and also filming them during schedules or in personal spaces without permission. These actions have been leading to financial damages along with complaints from internal and external areas. Despite the staff restraining such people, the illegal actions have been persistent so the representative firmly asked the sasaengs to stop such behaviour.

Furthermore, the notice gave a description of an incident where a few individuals had invaded The Boyz’s privacy by entering their living space. Last Friday, the staff and members found a few people waiting for the boys outside their dormitory. These people tried to run and escape when they were reported. Nevertheless, they were caught and received a penalty from the police department. Few other people even tried entering the dormitory and filming illegally, but the company has caught them on the building’s CCTV and the footage has been given to the police to track them down. These incidents put out a clear message that The Boyz’s agency is ready to report and take appropriate action against the sasaengs, hence warning them about the illegal actions’ consequences. The statement ended with a clear warning to stop visiting, calling or messaging the artists illegally or causing any inconvenience. Hope the sasaengs stop invading the artists’ privacy.

Meanwhile, The Boyz have confirmed that they will be making a comeback in August with their sixth mini album.

