THE BOYZ reveal 3 song tracklist and comeback showcase for ‘MAVERICK’

THE BOYZ has a power-packed, emotional, intense and dramatic comeback in store for us if the teasers and more ahead of the release are to be believed. The 11 member group announced its comeback with a single album ‘MAVERICK’, less than three months after the release of sixth mini-album ‘THRILL-ING’.

The group has now revealed the anticipated tracklist comprising 3 songs, titled ‘MAVERICK’ alongside ‘Hypnotized’ and ‘Russian Roulette’. The tracklist boasts powerful producer and composer combos over strong lyrics.

A comeback showcase for THE BOYZ was also announced. The title track will be revealed for the first time through a performance at the showcase that will take place on the music platform UNIVERSE, which THE BOYZ is a part of, in the form of a live broadcast. The group will also show the behind-the-scenes from the recording of the album as well as the music video shoot. Further details will be released on October 31.

The group’s 3rd single album presents an all-in attitude from the group that has recently gotten a taste of stardom following the rise in their popularity after appearing on the reality show ‘Kingdom’ where they placed second. Fans have been excited to see new sides to the group that is known for its fierce performance style, well displayed over numerous stages.

‘MAVERICK’ is set to release on November 1 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

