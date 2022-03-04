THE BOYZ’s Eric to take a break from group activities and focus on health

On March 4, IST Entertainment released a notice announcing the health status and future activities of THE BOYZ member Eric. They revealed that the artist faced difficulty in his activities due to health issues. Eric is taking sufficient rest in order to be diagnosed accurately. Looking at the situation, the agency and the members of THE BOYZ have discussed the situation, concluding that Eric will be taking a temporary hiatus from the group.

THE BOYZ will be continuing as a 10-member group for the time being as Eric’s participation stands suspended. The return of Eric and updates regarding his health will be shared by the company at a later date. They have also said that during this period, Eric will focus on recovering his health and not take part in any schedules. The company has apologized for causing concern to the fans and asked for their support and encouragement for Eric.

Eric is the youngest member of THE BOYZ and upholds the lead dancer, lead rapper and vocalist positions in the group. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 24 after taking a preemptive PCR test. He is said to have completed 2 doses of the vaccine along with a booster shot.

Members Younghoon, Hyunjae, Jacob, Sangyeon, Ju Haknyeon and Sunwoo also tested COVID-19 positive.

