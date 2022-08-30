THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo to go on an indefinite hiatus after deterioration in health

THE BOYZ member Sunwoo will be going on a temporary hiatus from the group as announced by IST Entertainment through a notice on August 30. According to the agency, Sunwoo recently complained of poor health. Following discussions between the artist and the company, his activities will be suspended until further notice.

Check out the official statement below.

“Hello.

This is IST Entertainment.

First of all, we sincerely thank the fans who support and love THE BOYZ.

We would like to inform you about the temporary suspension of activities of THE BOYZ member Sunwoo.

Recently, Sunwoo complained of poor physical condition and health problems.

After careful discussion with the artist himself, we have decided to temporarily suspend his activities and focus on his health recovery.

We ask for your understanding of the decision to put the artist's health first.

Information on future recovery status and schedule joining will be announced at a later date.

We apologize for causing concern to fans with this sudden news, and we ask for your support and encouragement.

Thank you”

Previously, youngest member Eric took a break from the group to focus on his health in March and has since gone back to his hometown Los Angeles. The member is yet to resume activities and was reportedly seen attending the group’s show earlier in the month. He was also spotted by attendees of GOT7 member Mark Tuan’s solo album listening party on August 25.

Fans of the group have also come out to support the members and ask for their rest to the company as earlier member Hyunjae was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment when he felt unwell during a music show promotion schedule.

Meanwhile, THE BOYZ made a comeback with seventh mini-album ‘BE AWARE’ as its title track ‘WHISPER’ on August 16 and are currently promoting the same.

