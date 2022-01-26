THE BOYZ’s Younghoon and soloist Hyolyn test positive for COVID-19

After fellow member Eric tested positive on January 24, THE BOYZ’s Younghoon has now also been officially diagnosed with COVID-19. The group’s agency shared the same on January 26, saying that after Eric tested positive, all the members of THE BOYZ underwent PCR testing on January 24, and received negative results on the morning of January 25.

IST Entertainment further shared that Younghoon preemptively took a PCR test on the afternoon of January 25 while in voluntary self-quarantine, and received a positive result on the morning of January 26. The other members of THE BOYZ and the staff have all gotten tested again after this news in consideration of the virus’s incubation period and are currently awaiting results.

Meanwhile, soloist Hyolyn’s agency, Bridge Entertainment, also released a statement on January 26, sharing that Hyolyn has tested positive on January 26. The agency shared that while waiting for the recording of ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook’ on January 25, Hyolyn was notified that she had come in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case on her show ‘Double Trouble’.

Following this, Hyolyn suspended her schedule and underwent PCR testing. On January 26, Hyolyn’s results came back positive and she subsequently cancelled all her scheduled activities. The agency further shared that Hyolyn has completed her second round of vaccination for COVID-19, and is currently taking necessary measures according to the quarantine authorities’ guidelines.

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to Hyolyn and THE BOYZ’s Younghoon and Eric.

