THE BOYZ’s Younghoon & Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon stare lovingly into each other’s eyes in ‘One The Woman’ stills

THE BOYZ’s Younghoon has taken up the role of Han Seung Wook while Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon will play both the younger versions of the characters Jo Yeon Joo and Kang Mi Na. On September 6, SBS shared some insightful stills from the upcoming drama.

‘One The Woman’ is a rom-com that follows the story of Jo Yeon Joo who suffers amnesia and loses her memories. She then switches her place with a chaebol daughter Kang Mi Na who looks exactly like her but lives a completely opposite life. Both the characters will be played by actress Honey Lee as she transforms into a corrupt prosecutor. Lee Sang Yoon will challenge the role of Han Seung Wook who is a third-generation chaebol himself.

Kang Mi Na and Han Seung Wook are each other’s first love as they meet in their earlier days. THE BOYZ’s Younghoon and Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon will portray the roles of the younger versions who will fall in love and then separate with painful scars. The dual role of Honey Lee’s younger self sees Kim Doyeon staring at THE BOYZ’s Younghoon with a loving smile as Younghoon exudes his handsomeness.

Check out the stills below.

The production staff for the show commented, “Kim Doyeon and Younghoon’s beauty and charm added the complete touch on Kang Mi Na and Han Seung Wook’s past. Please tune in to the drama to find out the story behind what happened to these young lovers 14 years ago.”

‘One the Woman’ will air its first episode on September 17 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

