THE BOYZ take the viewers on a ‘ride’ with a ‘thrilling’ comeback teaser

THE BOYZ has released an exhilarating comeback music video teaser. On August 5 at 8:30 pm IST, Cre.Ker Entertainment dropped a new teaser for ‘Thrill Ride’ from the 6th mini album. Their new album that has the feel of the unique coolness and the heat of summer, contains a total of 6 tracks, including 'Thrill Ride', in an omnibus format, with songs depicting various emotions based on thrill, ecstasy, and creepy thrill. The album will be released on August 9 at 4:30 pm and will also conduct their comeback showcase on Naver Now.

In the 30-second music video teaser video, The Boyz captured attention with their hot visuals in the sunlit basketball courts, sun beds and arcades full of colorful neon signs. The members used teen casual look styling and water bombs as objects to reveal their cool and sexy side, while the group point choreography at the end of the video further stimulated curiosity about the catchy performance of 'The Boyz Table', which will be released soon. In particular, the melody of the light and addictive new song 'Thrill Ride' that flows from the first half of the teaser and the group dance that matches it also raised expectations for the 'Thrill Ride' music video, which will take off the veil. The cool and stylish hip-hop genre of this song presents an impressive charm with an addictive sound that lingers in your ears as if you were enjoying a party.

This album includes the title song 'THRILL RIDE', a dynamic song 'Out Of Control' that seems to lead you to an unknown world, and ‘Nightmares’ that will give the listeners a look into the creepy world created by the group. For this particular album, Sunoo and Eric had worked in creating lyrics for all the songs, which gave them the creativity to come up with new concepts with their songs and have now created a rollercoaster of an album and we cannot wait to hear it!

