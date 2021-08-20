THE BOYZ, WayV, BTOB and more to join new reality show ‘We’re In The Family’

On August 20, Sports TV News announced that MBC and Discovery are together planning to jointly start a new reality programme ‘We’re In The Family’(literal translation). The show will talk about how K-Pop stars become a family and will include idols from 1st to 4th generations.

First generation group G.O.D.’s member Son HoYoung will be joined by second generation group Wonder Girls’ Yubin, third generation group BTOB’s Seo Eunkwang, fourth generation groups WayV’s Xiaojun, Yangyang and Hendery and THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae as the new family members.

Fans are excited to see the artists from different generations sit together and discuss the rise of K-Pop, differences in the kind of music produced now and back then, the kind of chemistry all these different artists will have and more.

Prior to this, it was reported that the show ‘We Got Married’ will be making a return after almost four years. However, it was confirmed by MBC that even though the idea of the return of the show was discussed amongst the team, they ultimately decided to not produce it. Instead, they decided to produce the virtual family programme ‘We’re In The Family’.

The Korean music industry has achieved great heights over the past decade and is evidently one of the most important driving forces of the increasing interest in South Korean culture.

What started off as a small segment of South Korea’s entertainment is today a huge driving force to Korea's economy. From BIGBANG to BTS, Korean culture has strengthened its roots in the global music industry and is likely to not stop anytime soon.

It will be interesting to see all the generations of K-Pop come together through the show.

Are you excited for MBC’s new program? Let us know in the comments below.