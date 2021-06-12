Brand Reputation ranking released for June; Huge Gap between the first and second position

This month, several groups have been active. Read more to know where your favourite band ranks!

Brand reputation points for this month of actively promoting K-Pop boy groups have officially been released by the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation. For the month of June, the institute has released a list of popular boy groups with corresponding ranks based on their brand points. Results show that BTS leads the list with 15,187,718 points followed by a colossal gap of 99,23,397 points to the second position. EXO is at the second place with 5,264,321 points while their company hoobaes (juniors), NCT, are right behind them with 5,106,662 points. The groups HIGHLIGHT, SEVENTEEN and SHINee take the next three spots. Tomorrow X Together is on the seventh position, thereby sending a strong message of their influence as they are the group with the shortest period of time after debut to make it to the top 10. The Boyz, Monsta X and BTOB are at the 8th, 9th and 10th positions respectively. Stray Kids misses the top 10 by one place as it stands at the 11th position.

The full analysis and brand points are done through four indicators. These indicators are the participation index, media support, communication and community index. They were analysed, evaluated and graphed by the organisation followed by the calculation of points resulting in the Brand Reputation index. The institute analysed 100 actively promoting boy groups from 12th May, 2021. In this month, BTS released their hit summer single ‘Butter’ that has taken over the world with its smoothness. EXO recently made a long-awaited comeback with ‘Don’t Fight the Feeling’ which also features member Lay who had of late been focusing more on his solo career in China. NCT’s subunit NCT Dream became double million sellers with their first full album ‘Hot Sauce’. HIGHLIGHT made a comeback in May after a two-and-a-half year hiatus while SEVENTEEN released a Japanese Single ‘Not Alone’. SHINee finally made a comeback this year with ‘Don’t Call Me’ while Tomorrow X Together released their second studio album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

The brand reputation points and analysis are released every month by The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation.

