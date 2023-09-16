Brave Citizen FIRST trailer, posters: Shin Hye Sun goes undercover to take down Lee Jun Young

Brave Citizen affirmed the release date for October 25th through the first trailer and two character posters. Based on a famous webtoon with a Naver Webtoon, it recounts the narrative of So Si Min (Shin Hye Sun), a substitute teacher who claims not to see foul play, professes not to have an attitude, and professes to have a feeble form as she encounters the detestable deeds of Han Su Kang (Lee Jun Young), a totally evil student who has gone too far. The film also portrays an interesting story that unfurls an action-filled story.

Brave Citizen posters starring Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jun Young:

At a glance, the contrast between the two characters is explained in the character poster that was released with the confirmation of the release date. So Si Min, a part-time teacher who works hard to become a full-time teacher, calmly holds a book and smiles gently to get people's attention. The statement, 'It was the easiest thing in the world to endure,' piques interest in the character's identity. Han Su Gang, sitting on a seat and making a pompous expression, said, 'Listen carefully, I'm the law here,' he oozes a malicious personality that holds power, foreseeing struggle with people that do not have the same power and influence as him.

Brave Citizen 1st trailer:

The first trailer catches the attention of viewers with the serious 180-degree high kick of So Si Min, who gives a sharp frown at a man who bumps his shoulder into her and lets out swear words. The video changes and there is a different image of a little lady living with keeping her temper at bay during school hours, affirming the person's changing personalities. Pressure rises with the presence of Han Su Gang, who is harassing his classmates, and eventually, So Si Min, who vows to endure watching injustice in any event, when she sees it, wears a mask and says the line, "The people who cause injustice should pay for their sins." She shows a refreshing change in mentality at the people who go too far.

With the amazing characters and interesting story, fans are excited to see them together on-screen as rivals. They represent all that is good and evil in the society, packaged in an action-packed and comedy filled film.

