Brave Citizen: Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jun Young face-off in main poster for new comedy thriller film

On September 20, Mind Mark Pictures released the main poster for Brave Citizen starring Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jun Young. The film follows a part-time teacher named So Si Min who was a fighter before but in the present time, all she wants to do is move her eyes from injustice so she does not get into a fight. But she comes across Han Su Kang, a student who misuses his power and money to hurt other students. Brave Citizen will be released on October 25.

Brave Citizen starring Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jun Young poster

The main poster release for the upcoming project highlights a high-stakes showdown between the characters So Si Min, portrayed by Shin Hye Sun from See You In My 19th Life, and Han Su Kang, played by Lee Jun Young from Love and Leashes. The poster's focal point is the intense gaze and tightly clenched fists of both characters, immediately drawing viewers' attention. It effectively captures the duality of So Si Min's character, who effortlessly avoids Han Su Kang's extended punch while maintaining a casual appearance—a teacher by day and an action hero by night. Conversely, Han Su Kang's expression registers shock and a different intensity as he watches So Si Min effortlessly elude him. The poster's striking phrase, "You went too far first!" further piques curiosity, hinting at an upcoming battle that promises to redefine the dynamics between So Si Min, a multifaceted individual leading a double life, and Han Su Kang, the antagonist who has crossed a critical line.

Brave Citizen’s past teasers

In the initial teaser posters and trailer release, the story introduces two contrasting main characters with distinct lives. Both individuals possess remarkable physical strength, albeit they employ it for entirely different purposes. So Si Min, an ex-fighter, grapples with a fiery temper but strives to restrain it. On the other hand, Ha Su Kang, a short-tempered student, wields his power to torment fellow students. However, one fateful night, Ha Su Kang's actions transcend his usual boundaries, leading So Si Min to embark on a path of revenge, determined to seek justice for the unfortunate students who have suffered at the hands of Han Su Kang.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: EVERGLOW dish on new single SLAY, favorite title track, message for Indian FOREVERs and more