Brave Citizen starring Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jun Young eyes global release in India, Japan, Taiwan and more

Brave Citizen starring Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jun Young in the lead roles was released on October 25 across theatres in South Korea. Now the webtoon-based movie is aiming to go global with its release. Recently the rights for Brave Citizen were sold in over 15 countries like India, Japan, Mongolia, and more according to overseas distributor Finecut Co. Ltd.

Brave Citizen aims to release across 15 countries

According to a report by the South Korean media outlet, Dailyan, the rights to the Korean movie Brave Citizen were sold to 15 countries. It included Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Cambodia, Japan, Mongolia and more. According to Finecut Co. Ltd Brave Citizen is expected to meet more overseas audiences starting with Taiwan, Vietnam, and Cambodia where it will be released in November.

MovieCloud, a distributor from Taiwan, remarked that the original webtoon Brave Citizen is quite popular in Taiwan and that they are happy to present this film starring Shin Hye Sun as the female lead to Taiwanese audiences. Japan's distributor, KADOKAWA K+ also shared that the film received a good response in the country due to its well-structured plot and maintaining the original quality of the webtoon. Vietnam's distributor, Lumix Media, said that it was an honor to introduce Brave Citizen to the people of Vietnam which showcases Lee Jun Young and Shin Hye Sun's wonderful acting skills.

Brave Citizen starring Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jun Young

Brave Citizen, directed by Park Jin Pyo deals with an exhilarating story. It was released by Mind Mark in South Korea and has a runtime of 113 minutes. It is based on the Naver Webtoon of the same name, written by Kim Jung Hyun.

Shin Hye Sun plays the role of So Shi Min who was once a promising boxer in her student days and is now a contract teacher in high school. Lee Jun Young plays Han Su Kang who is a troublemaker and gets into fights at school. So Shi Min makes sure to turn a blind eye to troubles at school but Han Su Kang doesn't let her.

