Brave Girls are reportedly preparing for another comeback; Agency responds

On 4 August, reports claimed that Brave Girls will be releasing a new album in the coming days. If the reports are to be believed, it will be released mid-August as a repackage of their last mini-album, ‘Summer Queen’ and the group will not promote it on music shows. Their agency confirmed the release news but refused to reveal further details.

Brave Entertainment revealed, "This is the repackage album of the last album with 'Chi Mat Ba Ram' on it. We can't tell you the exact release date."

‘Summer Queen’ was Brave Girls fifth mini-album that was released on 17 June across multiple platforms. Its lead single 'Chi Mat Ba Ram' received wild fame across K-pop fans with its bouncy tune and happy vibes. The dance made fans dance along to the group that had a fun, party-like atmosphere in their music video.

Brave Girls is a girl group made up of 4 members, managed by Brave Entertainment. They originally debuted in 2011 and went through multiple lineup changes and hiatus, only to return with a digital single titled ‘We Ride’ in August 2020. They received viral fame after a compilation video of their 2017 release ‘Rollin’ was discovered by K-pop fans and received unexpected popularity. They have since appeared on multiple variety shows and recently took a break from promotions as a staff member from their external team tested positive for Covid-19.

Since they could not promote their last release to their full potential, we are excited to see what they have in store for us.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Rising super group Brave Girls reveal the number of commercials filmed & it will definitely shock you!

Are you waiting for Brave Girls’ return? Let us know below.