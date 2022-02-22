Brave Girls confirmed to be preparing for March comeback

South Korean girl group Brave Girls is gearing up to release new music! On February 21, Brave Entertainment confirmed the news, sharing, “Brave Girls is preparing to make a comeback in March.” If the girl group returns next month as planned, this will be their first release in about seven months, following their repackaged album released last year in August.

Additionally, Mnet also confirmed on February 21, that Brave Girls will be part of the lineup for the second season of its popular comeback survival show, ‘Queendom’. The girl group will be participating in the show alongside VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, Kep1er, and former SISTAR member and soloist, Hyolyn, with Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon as the MC.

Brave Girls first debuted in April 2011 under Brave Entertainment, with their single album, The Difference. Last year, a fan edit of Brave Girls’ 2017 track Rollin’ went viral, bringing sudden popularity to the group nearly a decade after their debut. The song brought them their first music show win, breaking the record of the longest amount of time from debut to the first music show win for a girl group.

The quartet’s repackaged album, After ‘We Ride’ is their most recent release, dropped in August 2021. A repackage of Brave Girls’ album Summer Queen, After ‘We Ride’ includes a total of four tracks, including Alcohol Habits (After ‘We Ride’) (literal translation), Chi Mat Ba Ram (Acoustic Version), FEVER (Remix), and Summer By Myself (Piano Version).

Stay tuned for more updates about Brave Girls’ upcoming release!

