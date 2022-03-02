Brave Girls drops teaser image announcing March comeback date

On February 21, Brave Entertainment had confirmed that girl group Brave Girls is gearing up to release new music, sharing, “Brave Girls is preparing to make a comeback in March.” The same day, Mnet also confirmed that Brave Girls will be part of the lineup for the second season of its popular comeback survival show, ‘Queendom’, alongside VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, Kep1er, and Hyolyn.

At midnight KST on March 2 (March 1, 8:30 pm IST), Brave Girls officially confirmed the date for their comeback, dropping a teaser announcing the date. According to the teaser, Brave Girls’ highly anticipated comeback will be released on March 14, two weeks ahead of their appearance on ‘Queendom 2’, which is set to premiere on March 31.

The comeback date was confirmed through a solitary teaser image, showcasing six empty seats in a dimly lit room. Further details, including the name of the release, are yet to be announced. Check out the announcement, below:

Brave Girls debuted in 2011 with The Difference, a single album. The group received sudden popularity nearly a decade after their debut, after a fan edit of their 2017 track Rollin’ went viral last year. With the song, Brave Girls got their first music show win, breaking the record of the longest amount of time from debut to the first music show win for a girl group.

The girl group’s upcoming release will be their first comeback in nearly eight months, following their repackaged album, After ‘We Ride’, dropped in August 2021. The album was a repackage of their release Summer Queen, and includes a total of four tracks.

Stay tuned for more updates about Brave Girls’ upcoming release!

