Brave Girls gain two more music show wins to establish a streak with Chi Mat Ba Ram

Brave Girls won first place on Inkigayo and Music Core along with The Show. Read to know more about their achievements.

Brave Girls have bagged three trophies with their hit summer song ‘Chi Mat Ba Ram’. The streak began with SBS MTV’s ‘The Show’ on June 22 where they garnered first place against EPEX and BamBam. The quartet then won first place on the July 3 episode of ‘Music Core’ followed by SBS’s ‘Inkigayo’. At both the shows, the candidates were aespa’s ‘Next Level’ and TWICE’s ‘Alcohol Free’. Brave Girls have shown why they are the ‘Summer Queens’ this year as they garner commercial success with the latest mini-album ‘Summer Queens’.

Brave Girls debuted in 2011 under Brave Entertainment. The group returned with four members Minyoung, Eunji, Yujeong, and Yuna. After a long time from their debut, Brave Girls gained sudden success when their performance for the 2017 song ‘Rollin’ became viral on Youtube. This surged them into popularity and perform much better on music charts. As a response to the growing popularity, the group began promoting again. The girls later revealed that they were nearing disbandment before the success of ‘Rollin’. The song gave them their first music show win which also broke the record of the longest amount of time from debut to the first win for a girl group. ‘Rollin’ became a song by a girl group with the longest perfect all-kills. Their success continued with the summer mini-album and title track ‘Chi Mat Ba Ram’. Even the group members’ themselves thought that this song would do good once they heard it while recording.

Meanwhile, a lot of artists including Brave Girls performed at the music shows ‘Music Core’ and ‘Inkigayo’.

