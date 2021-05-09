Brave Girls lead the May Reputation Rankings with BLACKPINK & OH MY GIRL following suit; Read the list here

Know which rank your favourite girl groups landed on in May.

The four-member girl group Brave Girls take the center stage once again by topping May Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings! Every month, the Korean Business Research Institute Institute releases a list of Top 50 girl groups who create the most buzz in the entertainment industry. The rankings are calculated through a meticulous analysis of consumer participation, media interaction, media coverage, and community indexes with the use of big data collection.

On May 9, the company released the list of May Female Group Reputation Rankings for the duration on April 9 to May 9. Brave Girls again topped the Reputation Rankings with 3,711,562 points for brand reputation index. In their keyword analysis, phrases that ranked high included ‘Rollin’, ‘gift to fans’, and ‘ad’. While high-ranking terms were ‘release’, ‘model’, and ‘advertise’. However, compared to their April’s brand reputation index, 5,363,544, it fell by 30.80%.

BLACKPINK took second place with a brand reputation of 3,521,993 with a community index of 1,256,682. Compared to April’s brand reputation index - 4,582,,891, the group’s index decreased by 23.15%.

OH MY GIRL climbed up the ladder by one position and ranked third in May’s reputation rankings with a total index of 1920,338. However, compared to April’s index, the total index fell by 7.65%.

TWICE maintained their fourth position with a total index of 1,882,766. If compared to the April’s total index, 2,029,597, their index fell by 7.23%.

STAYC showed the most promising climb as they ranked 19th last month and rose to the 5th rank this month. Their total brand reputation index is 1,658,272. Compared to their brand reputation index in April, which was just 524,665, they rose to 216.07% in May!

Here’s the top 20 girl groups:

1. Brave Girls

2. BLACKPINK

3. Oh My Girl

4. TWICE

5. STAYC

6. Red Velvet

7. ITZY

8. GFRIEND

9. MAMAMOO

10. WJSN

11. HOT ISSUE

12. Lovelyz

13. Apink

14. Girls’ Generation

15. (G)I-DLE

16. Weeekly

17. LOONA

18. aespa

19. Dreamcatcher

20. cignature

For more updates, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla!

Credits :Herald POP

Share your comment ×