Brave Girls' Minyoung and rapper Verbal Jint dating? Latter's agency sets the record straight on rumours

Verbal Jint's agency, OTHERSIDE, has responded to the dating rumours between the artist and Brave Girls' Minyoung, which were first reported by STARNEWS earlier today. The agency clarified that while the two had been seeing each other previously, they have since broken up.

Verbal Jint's agency responds to dating rumours with Minyoung

According to the initial report, Verbal Jint and Minyoung were in a relationship for two years. Additionally, Minyoung contributed to the production of two songs, "Walking" and "Dark Side," on Verbal Jint's seventh studio album, "Outro," under the pseudonym Kkodooramyi. She also appeared as a featured artist on the track "Walking" under the name Isobel Kim. It is worth noting that Kkodooramyi's real name registered in the Korea Music Copyright Association is Kim Min Young, which is the same as Minyoung's real name.

Verbal Jint and Minyoung’s recent activities

As for their current activities, Verbal Jint is reportedly preparing for his upcoming album, while Minyoung recently ended her exclusive contract with Brave Entertainment in February. She is currently running a café and preparing for her future endeavors. The news concerning Minyoung was released earlier this year.

Responding to the same, Minyoung was quick to release a clarification for her fans where the former Brave Girls leader addressed concerns from fans on Instagram stories, confirming that she has opened a café but has no plans to stop singing. Minyoung described the café as a way to communicate more freely with her fans and fulfill a small dream. She reassured fans that singing is still her primary occupation and that she considers coffee-making as a hobby. Minyoung's response to the concerns highlights her dedication to her music career, despite pursuing other interests.

While dating rumours are not uncommon in the entertainment industry, they can often lead to negative publicity for the artists involved. It is therefore understandable that Verbal Jint's agency would want to clarify the situation and put an end to any unnecessary speculation. Regardless of their relationship status, fans of both Verbal Jint and Minyoung will undoubtedly continue to support them in their respective careers.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did James Corden apologize to BTS after airing BLACKPINK Carpool Karaoke episode?