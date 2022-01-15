Brave Girls’ Minyoung to temporarily pause activities on account of poor health

Brave Girls’ Minyoung will be taking a break from activities on account of health issues. On January 14, Brave Entertainment uploaded a notice on the girl group’s official fan cafe, sharing that Minyoung recently went for medical treatment upon her health suddenly taking a turn for the worse. On doing so, the girl group member was advised to take plenty of rest along with her treatment.

The entertainment company further shared that Minyoung is currently stable and focusing on recovering, and that they will be able to announce news of her return to activities depending on her recovery status.

You can read the complete statement by Brave Entertainment, below:

“This is Brave Entertainment.

This is to inform you about Brave Girls’ activities.

Recently, Minyoung received treatment from a professional doctor due to her sudden poor condition. According to the doctor’s opinion that sufficient rest and absolute stability are required along with treatment, we have decided to focus on treatment and rest for the time being.

Currently, Minyoung is concentrating on recovering her health while stabilising. We are deeply apologetic for causing concern to fans with this sudden news.

We will do our best so that Minyoung can recover fully and return to greet fans in good health.

We will announce news of her return to activities depending on her recovery status.

Thank you.”

Brave Girls were supposed to hold their first solo concert on January 15 and 16, but the concerts were postponed temporarily due to the increasingly high number of COVID-19 cases.

Wishing good health and full recovery to Minyoung!

