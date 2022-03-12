Brave Girls’ Minyoung tests positive for COVID-19 two days ahead of comeback; Schedule changes announced

Brave Girls’ Minyoung has received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. Additionally, Brave Entertainment has also shared that fellow Brave Girls members Yoojung and Eunji have also received positive results on their rapid antigen tests.

You can read Brave Entertainment’s full statement, released on March 12, below:

“Hello, this is Brave Entertainment.

Brave Girls member Minyoung was diagnosed with COVID-19 today, and Yoojung and Eunji tested positive using a rapid antigen test.

Minyoung had completed two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but she received positive results on a preemptively conducted test using a self-testing kit yesterday afternoon, so she immediately underwent PCR testing and was diagnosed with COVID-19 today. Yoojung and Eunji also preemptively conducted rapid antigen tests, and the results came out positive, so they are currently waiting at their dormitory.

Currently, Minyoung is taking necessary measures and receiving home treatment in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.

Yuna took a test using a self-testing kit, which came out negative, and she is not exhibiting any particular symptoms, but we will continue to check her condition considering the possibility of further confirmation. Accordingly, Brave Girls will immediately halt all activities, concentrate on treatment, and actively cooperate with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Brave Girls’ 6th mini album will be released on March 14 at 6 pm KST as scheduled, but the album showcase, which was scheduled for the same day, has been postponed to March 23. We will organize the schedule internally and notify you again.

We apologize for causing concern to our fans and other officials with the sudden news. We will consider the health of the artists a top priority and do our best so that they can focus on treatment and recovery.

Thank you.”

