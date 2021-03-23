Brave Girls, MOMOLAND, PENTAGON, A.C.E. & more to represent ‘ul:kin' for 2021 F/W Seoul Fashion Week today

Designer Lee Seongdong’s popular brand, ul:kin is a high-end casual wear that will be releasing its latest Fall/Winter collection at the virtual Seoul Fashion Week today, March 23.

The 2021 Seoul Fashion Week started on March 22, and will continue to host impeccable designers and their collections for the next 5 days, all virtually, till March 27, 2021. The opening ceremony featured the popular music group Leenalchi’s incredible performance. However, the actual show starts today.

With multiple celebrity brands lined up, ul:kin is one of the brands that is catching people’s eyes, majorly because of its line-up. A few days ago, A.C.E Donghyun and Kim Byeong Kwan were reported to represent the brand at their latest Fall/Winter 2021 Collection. But, that’s not all. The current fan favourite K-Pop group Brave Girls members Eunji, Minyoung, Yujeong and Yuna are all participating and representing the same brand too! Even MOMOLAND’s Jane and JooE, with Lee Chae Min (Lee Chae Youn’s younger sister) will be walking the ramp with the latest fashion suited to the trends. UL:KIN’s Instagram update also reveals that PENTAGON’s Shinwon and Wooseok will also be representing the brand today!

Check out the teasers by ul:kin here:

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Seoul Fashion Week is now a full-on digital fashion week with brands showcasing their collection at their own specified places, with all the safety guidelines in mind. The brand ul:kins had previously collaborated with Yeonjun from Tomorrow X Together. Among other brands, Beyond Closet will also feature their collection while live streaming shows from multiple locations such as the National Museum of Korea and National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.

The collection will be live streamed today at 5PM KST, i.e., 1.30 PM IST. You can watch your favourite actors and the latest F/W Collection:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/qOHTAYoSQfo

Naver TV: https://tv.naver.com/v/19118483

V Live: https://www.vlive.tv/schedule/1-8808

Will you be tuning in to watch your favourite stars light up the ramp? Let us in the comments below!

