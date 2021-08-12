Brave Girls selected as ambassadors for South Korean Tourism

On August 11, The Korea Tourism Organisation announced Brave Girls as the new ambassadors to promote South Korean tourism overseas in 2021. The organisation will keep a special focus on the Southeast Asian MZ generation due to their keen interest in the Korean wave (Hallyu).

The girls have already completed the production process for the promotional videos which will be released by The Korea Tourism Organisation soon. The promotional campaign video titled ‘Elevate your level or tourism experience in Korea’ will be released on August 12 on the organisation’s Youtube channel and Facebook page.

Apart from tourist locations, the girls will also team up with the boy group DKB and join hands with a total of ten Hanbok companies to promote Korean traditional clothing.

As the ambassadors, Brave Girls will have the important responsibility of promoting Korean tourism and keeping South Korea in a good light.

Previously, many famous celebrities have worked with The Korea Tourism Organisation as ambassadors including the rookie leaders ‘ITZY’ and beloved actor ‘Song Joong-Ki’.

Brave Girls recently revealed the official release schedule for their 5th mini-album, repackage ‘After We Ride’. The album will be released on August 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

The girls’ ‘Cha Mat Ba Ram’ received a lot of love and attention from K-pop fans throughout the world thanks to its amazing catchy music and party-like vibes accompanying the girls’ captivating vocals. However, they could not promote their previous album properly as one of the staff members was tested positive for Covid-19.

Congratulations Brave Girls!

ALSO READ: Rising super group Brave Girls reveal the number of commercials filmed & it will definitely shock you!

Are you excited for Brave Girls’ comeback? Let us know in the comments below.