Brave Girls test NEGATIVE for Covid 19; Announce the end of promotional activities as a safety measure

Brave Girls confirmed that they have tested negative for Covid 19. Read below for details.

One of the biggest success stories to emerge out of the K-pop industry in recent times has to be Brave Girls! The beautiful and talented girl group debuted with the single album The Difference on April 7, 2011, and have released four mini-albums, including Back to da Future (2011), Re-Issue (2012), High Heels (2016), and Rollin' (2017). In 2021, the group gained a sudden surge in popularity after their song Rollin' unexpectedly went viral. Since then there is no looking back as the girls have had a packed schedule of promotions, brand endorsements and appearances.

However, their successful run came to an unexpected halt when an external staff member who participated in one of the Brave Girls’ scheduled events tested positive for Covid-19. The said staff member isn't associated with the girls in any way but since the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, all the members and their staff decided to get pre-emptively tested. In another official statement, Brave Entertainment confirmed that the girls had tested negative but as a precautionary measure they have decided to end their comeback promotions regardless of the test results!

Brave Girls had some interesting promotional releases planned including the promotion of their new comeback track Chi Mat Ba Ram and the b-side track Pool Party! They expressed their heartfelt gratitude to their fans for showing concern and promised to adhere to health and safety guidelines as sanctioned by the government. We wish for Brave Girls' healthy return to the stage!

