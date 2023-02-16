Brave Girls to go on their own ways soon and release the final digital single Goodbye? Find Out

On February 16th, the agency Brave Entertainment said, "The exclusive contracts of our four artists, Minyoung, Yoojung, Eunji, and Yuna, will end today. Accordingly, the Brave Girls will finish their official activities with the digital single 'Goodbye' released today. The Brave Girls members and our company decided on a beautiful breakup after a long and in-depth discussion. We will not forget to support each other and will repay the fans' love in new places."

Brave Girls’ disbandment:

In addition, the agency said, "I sincerely thank Minyoung, Yoojung, Eunji, and Yuna, who have been passionately active as Brave Girls for the past 7 years, and give them generous applause. We will always support the new activities of the members."We would like to express my deep gratitude once again to the fans of Fearless (official fan club name) who have been by Brave Girls' side without them." They added, "We will remember Brave Girls, the 'icon of hope' forever."

About Brave Girls:

Brave Girls debuted in 2011, and in 2016, the team was reorganized with 2nd members such as Minyoung, Yoojung, Eunji, and Yuna. Although it went through a long unknown period, 'Rolling', released in 2017, was greatly loved by coming back to trend in 2021. At the time, the stage video of 'Rolling', which was shown at the military base, gathered popularity on YouTube. After that, the title song of the 5th mini album 'Summer Queen'. Also, there was an unfortunate situation in which they did not engage in music activities after Mnet's 'Queendom 2', which they appeared in last year, and their solo concert was canceled due to COVID-19. As a result, the public was concerned about the breakup of the Brave Girls, and eventually the disbandment was made official on the same day. Brave Girls will end their official activities with the digital single 'Goodbye' released on the same day.

Here’s the full statement:

“Hello. This is Brave Entertainment.

First of all, we sincerely thank the fans who loved and supported Brave Girls.

The exclusive contracts of four of our artists Minyoung, Yoojung, Eunji, and Yuna will end today (February 16th). Accordingly, the Brave Girls conclude their official activities with the digital single 'Goodbye' to be released today. Brave Girls members and we have decided on a beautiful breakup after a long and in-depth discussion. We will not forget our support for each other, and now we will repay the fans' love in our new places.

We sincerely thank Minyoung, Yoojung, Eunji, and Yuna, who have worked passionately together with the joys and sorrows of the Brave Girls for the past 7 years, and we give them a round of applause. We will always support the new activities of the members.

We are deeply grateful once again to the Fearless fans who have always been by the Brave Girls' side without fear. We ask for your continued love and warm interest towards Minyoung, Yoojung, Eunji, and Yuna. Brave Girls started as a 'reverse driving icon' and quickly grew into a girl group with unrivaled sound source power. We know very well that the Brave Girls' journey was not just a 'miracle' but a 'myth' thanks to the members and fans. We will forever remember Brave Girls, the 'icon of hope'.

Thank you”

