Brave Girls’ Yuna, VIVIZ’s Umji, Oh My Girl’s Yubin, comedian Jo Se Ho test positive for COVID-19

Brave Girls’ Yuna, VIVIZ’s Umji, Oh My Girl’s Yubin, and comedian Jo Se Ho have tested positive for COVID-19. On January 28, Brave Entertainment released a statement via Brave Girls’ official fan cafe, sharing that member Yuna has tested positive for the virus. According to the agency, after her health suddenly worsened on January 27, Yuna took a preemptive PCR test, which came back positive. Fellow members Yujeong and Eunji, as well as staff members, tested negative. All currently scheduled activities for Brave Girls have been halted.

Meanwhile, BPM Entertainment also released a statement on January 28, sharing that VIVIZ’s Umji has been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the agency, after a staff member came in close contact with a COVID-19 patient, Umji underwent PCR testing. Currently, she is only showing minor symptoms, and will be treated in insolation. The other two members of VIVIZ have tested negative.

Additionally, WM Entertainment shared via a statement on January 28, that girl group Oh My Girl’s Yubin has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The agency shared that fellow member Hyojung had a schedule on January 27, where someone tested positive for the virus. Following this, all the members of the group, as well as staff members, preemptively underwent PCR testing. Everyone tested negative except for Yubin, who is currently taking necessary measures in accordance with prevention guidelines.

Further, Jo Se Ho’s agency, Image 9 Communications, shared that the comedian underwent a preemptive PCR test on January 27, after coming in close contact with a COVID-19 patient. His results came back positive on the afternoon of January 28, and his scheduled activities have been suspended until he has completely recovered. All staff members who have been in contact with Jo Se Ho will also be undergoing tests following this news.

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to Brave Girls’ Yuna, VIVIZ’s Umji, Oh My Girl’s Yubin, and Jo Se Ho.

