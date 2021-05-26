Brazilian crime thriller series ‘Dom’ to debut in India on THIS date in four languages; Trailer out now

Dom, which is an exciting thriller drama weaved around a family that indulges in drug-related crime will mark its debut in Indian on a major OTT platform on this date. Scroll further to know the details.

‘Dom’ is an upcoming Brazilian drug-infested crime thriller, which is ‘inspired by a true story’ of a father and son going against each other with the family being the ultimate casualty of war. The high octane trailer reveals the truth about a son who is now inseparable from cocaine as opposed to his cop father who spent a lifetime fighting the infestation of cocaine in the world that surrounds him. As fate goes, the son finds himself leathered with the world of drugs and terrible lifestyle advice coming from another addict, who asks him to divide a line within his relationship to the father and get into the drug market wholeheartedly.

Thus begins the thriller out of drama, where a father might have to go to any extent to fight the war on drugs and the war he is fighting is against his own son. The Neo-Noir treatment of the visual palette plays a whole lot with the shadows, the unknown, and the dark of the night. The fast-paced trailer came close to becoming a chase film with innumerable action sequences with a constant throughline of emotional turmoil. Though the basic theme of the show may have been exhausted by other drug-infested storylines like Narcos, the treatment of the show might have a new kind of thrill to offer.

Fans have shown excitement for the series that will have eight episodes in the first season with each episode taking around one hour of runtime. The show will debut on June 4 on a major OTT platform in languages including Portuguese, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Credits :YouTube

