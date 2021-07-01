Break Ice MV: ITZY & trot singer Second aunt Kim Da Vi match steps in this fruity & groovy song

Melons, Music & Merry-making! Watch ITZY's super fun collaboration with famous singer Second aunt Kim Da Vi.

It seems like the summers are in flavour in JYP land! After TWICE's shimmering summer comeback with bossa-nova track, Alcohol-Free, ITZY members are aboard the tropical train! But they are not alone on this fun ride. Famous trot singer Second aunt Kim Da Vi has joined forces with the talented girl group to collaborate on a new summer anthem, Break Ice. Kim Da Vi aka Kim Shin Young is a comedian, MC and radio jockey and last year, she made her debut as a trot singer with her debut single Gimme Gimme.

Break Ice is a vibrant, colourful and animated track that celebrates the last few days of summer and everything we love about the tropical weather! The music video has references to everything we love about the summers - watermelons, berries, rhythmic songs and our best friends for company. The ladies match steps together in this fruity and groovy track. The refreshing summer song expresses, “Let’s break ice and break summer.”

You can check out the music video below:

In April, ITZY dropped their mini-album Guess Who with 6 unique and diverse tracks - Mafia In The Morning (title track), Sorry Not Sorry, Kidding Me, Wild Wild West, Shoot and Tennis (00:00). ITZY are also chosen as the official brand ambassadors for Maybelline New York! Well, it is only onwards and upwards for ITZY! Congratulations to ITZY and second aunt Kim Da Vi!

