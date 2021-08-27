Break Point FIRST LOOK OUT: Mahesh Bhupathi & Leander Paes’ ‘Bromance to Breakup’ revealed; Kim Sharma reacts

A new docu-series is all set to launch on Zee 5 and it is titled Break Point. This Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari helmed series will trace the professional and personal journey of India’s veteran tennis players Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. It will be an insight into what really happened between the two who shared such a great partnership. It is touted to be a special behind-the-scenes narrative on the duo’s Wimbledon win in 1999. Both, Mahesh and Leander shared the poster on their Instagram handle.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes shared the poster of Break Point. The poster is very interesting as we can see both Mahesh and Leander holding their tennis rackets in their hands, facing the opposite direction and looking down. Right behind them is a close up of both their faces with the name of the series Break Point written on it. Sharing it on their Instagram handle, both Mahesh and Leander wrote, “We put Indian tennis on the map but walked away when we had the world at our feet. It’s time to finally hear the untold story of @mbhupathi and @leanderpaes #Breakpoint #ComingSoon only on #Zee5”.

Take a look:

The moment poster was released, Leander Paes’ rumoured girlfriend Kim Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share her excitement. Sharing the poster on her IG stories, Kim wrote, “cannot keep calm”.

According to reports in Indian Express, Leander Paes said in a statement, “I enjoyed this walk down memory lane shooting for Break Point. While Mahesh and my on-court partnership were widely covered, and our off-court chemistry was largely speculated. This is the first time that our fans will get to see and hear it all, first-hand.”

Mahesh Bhupathi added, “It is no secret that I am reserved when it comes to communicating, so this is a big step for me to relive the journey and put it all out there in the most candid and honest manner. But, at the same time, I am happy that our fans will get to see our journey which was a mix of sweat, perseverance, brotherhood and at times blood and tears as well.”

ALSO READ: Bell Bottom's Lara Dutta finds cheerleader in Mahesh Bhupathi; Twinkle Khanna reviews her Indira Gandhi act