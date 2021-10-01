Break Point Review: Mahesh Bhupathi & Leander Paes' legendary yet abrupt tennis journey gets a fitting serve

Series Name: Break Point

Cast: Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes

Creators: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari

Rating: 3.5

Filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari have entertained us with a couple of sports dramas like Dangal, Chhichhore and Panga in the past. With Break Point, the creators chart into similar territory but in a docu-series format instead of a feature film. Spread across seven episodes of almost 40 minutes each, Break Point immerses you into the world of tennis and tennis champions that have brought glory to India.

From the minute you hit play, you know that you will be taken down a roller-coaster ride of what was once popularly known as 'The Indian Express'. For the unversed, India's most famous tennis players, Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes, were given this title for their remarkable game play and wins across the globe.

Break Point kicks off with an introduction to their close friends and family, growing up years and how they first broke onto the scene of international tennis. Back in the 90s, when India's sporting contribution to the world was rather dismal, it was Paes and Bhupathi who fixed the world's gaze on the cricketing nation. The docu-series explores how their terrific partnership came about and even asks the more difficult question - Why did Paes and Bhupathi's record breaking wins and partnership not stand the test of time?

You get to hear it from the horse's mouth as the tennis champs look back on their glory days, losses and reflect on what exactly went wrong. From coaches & family members to journalists & international tennis players they once played against, Break Point features a sneak peek of everyone's perspective on 'The Indian Express'.

The docu-series starts with a measured pace and only picks up momentum from the third episode onwards. It delves into the past with the tennis stars talking about it in the present day. Mahesh and Leander's illustrious tennis journey is legendary stuff and there are no two ways about it.

The creators try to tap into the highs, lows and the impossible of this journey, as is with any other sports drama, and manage to keep you hooked. While the first two and last two episodes of Break Point have your attention, it is the in between three episodes that stand out as the winner for its crisp storytelling and the tension that translates well onscreen.

However, what didn't stand out were the last few moments of the Break Point finale that are so powerful but simply bogged down by mediocre voiceovers. Throughout the show, you hope to see Bhupathi and Paes come together after all these years and share screen space. And while they do that in the end, they again say nothing, a testament to a large chunk of their relationship that was left unspoken.

If you are an ardent tennis or sports fan or an aspiring athlete, Break Point must make it to your watchlist simply to relive their journey. But also serve a few lessons along the way and probably be aware of how decisions can impact you life long. Fret not, if you aren't a tennis fan or have zero knowledge about the sport, Break Point keeps it easy yet intense in its required moments as you follow Bhupathi and Paes' terrific and unfinished journey.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Did you know tennis isn’t Leander Paes’ favourite sport?