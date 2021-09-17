Break Point Trailer OUT: Mahesh Bhupathi & Leander Paes' breakup story is oddly gripping

Ever since the announcement of Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes’s documentary Break Point was announced, fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer. The first look got everyone so intrigued that fans could not keep their calm. And now finally, the first trailer of Zee 5’s upcoming documentary Break Point is out.

The trailer will give you all a glimpse of the story of the breakup of Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. The trailer begins with both the tennis stars recalling their partnership on the field and how they were considered the best in the world when it came to doubles. We can even see Sania Mirza in the trailer complementing their game. Leander Paes reveals how he made his decision to break up with Mahesh based on his coach’s words.

Break Point is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. About their show, the Tiwari’s had told Hindustan Times, “We have always been more intrigued by the humans behind the icons and that’s what we’ve tried to capture in Break Point. Both Leander and Mahesh are massive sports champions but, in this series, they are two friends opening their hearts and showing emotion to the world. We feel honoured to get the chance to tell their untold story which will also give the Do's and Don'ts of great partnerships to the aspiring youth of our country. We are elated to partner with ZEE5 for this one”.

The seven-part series will be out on October 1.

