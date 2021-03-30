A breakdown of every BLACKPINK member’s amazing style and what makes it awe worthy

We are looking back at BLAVKPINK’s amazing style quotient and what makes it great. Scroll down to see what their fashion is about and how it has grown.

Unless you've been living under a social media rock, there's a good chance you've stumbled across BLACKPINK. With 4 members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, the South Korean girl group launched in 2016 and since then, has catapulted to stratospheric fame, collaborating with the likes of Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez on a gruelling journey captured in their very own Netflix documentary special, Blackpink: Light Up The Sky. Epic fame and ridiculously catchy songs aside (we dare you to try and get "Lovesick Girls" out of your head), the girls have also become fashion week front row regulars and nabbed coveted ambassadorships for some of the world's biggest designers, making them style forces to be reckoned with—as a group and individually.

Blackpink's Lisa Manoban has quite the fanbase. The most followed of the four members on Instagram with 42.5 million followers, the 23-year-old Thai rapper, lead dancer and singer of the group has become a mainstay on the fashion scene. 25-year-old Kim Ji-soo, better known mononymously as Jisoo, often favours understated black and white ensembles that inject play via accessories or texture, Jisoo's style might be the most subtle of the group's but it's anything but boring.

23-year-old Rosé is celebrated for her style just as much as her gorgeous voice (the girl can sing). Artfully wearing a range of outfits, from Baby Spice-esque mini-dresses and pigtails to almost gothic Lolita looks and sleek and understated (like this Valentino look at the house's Beijing show in November 2019), there's nothing she can't pull off. Jennie Kim is a rapper, and a vocalist. Jennie's sophisticated outfits have made her a street style and front row favourite.

Credits : Getty Images

