Breaking: 2PM’s Chansung announces marriage & fatherhood plans; JYP Entertainment comments on his contract

December 15 came as a box full of surprises for 2PM fans, HOTTEST as the maknae of the group took to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt letter. It included the happy news of Chansung having found someone to love and plans to have a marriage sometime next year. He also revealed the news of his fiancée being pregnant with their first child.

Meanwhile, he will be leaving his agency JYP Entertainment in January 2022, following the expiration of his exclusive contract, that he has decided not to renew. This does mean that he will not be a part of 2PM as Chansung has assured the fans that he will continue to work hard as a member of the boy group as well as actor Hwang Chansung. He further revealed that his partner is not in the same industry as him and has asked for privacy regarding her identity. You can check out his full post below.

He is currently a part of the main cast of the Channel A drama ‘Show Window: The Queen's House’ and has previously acted in the dramas ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim’, ‘My Holo Love’ and more recently ‘So I Married an Anti-fan’.

JYP Entertainment shared that the contract tenures of the 2PM members are all different. Chansung’s contract expires in January 2022, but the remaining four members, Jun.K, Nichkhun, Wooyoung, and Junho’s contract expirations are not anytime soon. Member Taecyeon departed from the label in 2018.

