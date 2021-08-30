BREAKING: A.C.E’s Donghun announces military enlistment days before the group’s comeback

Another one already! On August 30, BEAT Interactive, the management label of the boy group A.C.E released a statement about the group’s member Donghun enlisting in the military as a public service worker on September 23. This makes him the second one to do so as fellow member Wow will be leaving for his own mandatory service on September 10.

Announcing Donghun’s enlistment, BEAT Interactive’s statement reads,

“Hello, this is BEAT Interactive.

This is a notice regarding the military service of A.C.E member Donghun.



A.C.E’s Donghun suddenly received a draft notice informing him that he must enlist as a public service worker on September 23, Thursday. Due to health issues, he has been assigned a public service duty for about one year and nine months.



As an agency, we will continue to actively care for and support Donghun and the other A.C.E members and work hard so that Donghun and Wow can complete their enlistment well and return in good health. We will release more information about the activities of the remaining three A.C.E members (Jun, Kim Byeongkwan, and Chan) after discussions with the artists themselves.



We ask for the fans’ support and love until the two members return safely from their service.

Thank you.”

Check out the original post below.

[공지] 에이스(A.C.E) 에이스(A.C.E) 멤버 동훈(이동훈)군의 대체복무에 관련하여 안내드립니다.https://t.co/x1yDyx9h2F — BEAT INTERACTIVE (@BEATINT0505) August 30, 2021

The group is set to release their repackaged album ‘Changer: Dear Eris’ on September 2 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and has been releasing content for the same.

We wish a safe return to Donghun and Wow who will be enlisting in the military soon.

