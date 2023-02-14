Breaking Bad: Korean remake planned for popular American TV show starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul

According to reports on February 14, a Korean remake of ' Breaking Bad ', the crime thriller starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul is in the works. While the sources for this piece of news are not verified nor have shared many details, it seems as though not just one but multiple seasons have been planned.

The reports suggest that a production company that goes by the name of JP E&M is taking on the reins for this one alongside Sony Pictures. Director Lee Chang Yeol whose previous works include the films 'A Song for My Dear', 'South of Eden', 'Happy Together', and 'Trick', has been roped in for the first season. A plan for a total of four parts seem to be in place for the Korean remake. The production seems to be only in the planning stages as of now with no further details on who else is involved in it.

Information about the casting is being kept under wraps with actors for the lead roles supposedly nearly chosen as of now. Meanwhile, the platform for airing the Korean remake, as it is expected to be an OTT release, has not been confirmed. The project is expected to go on the floors soon within this year.

About Breaking Bad

An unparalleled phenomenon on its release, 'Breaking Bad' is set in America where a genius chemistry teacher, Walter White played by Bryan Cranston, ends up being diagnosed with cancer and resorts to crime including massive creation and distribution of drugs. He meets Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul, who helps him expand his business but at the same time comes with a lot of increased turmoil. Spanning over 5 seasons, a spin-off called ‘Better Call Saul’ also set sail, receiving a lot of attention.

Regarded as one of the best American TV shows of all time, it will be interesting to see if the Korean remake will be able to live up to its fame.

Which Korean actors do you think should play the roles of Walter White aka Heisenberg and Jesse Pinkman in the remake?