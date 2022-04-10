Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul confirmed to guest star in Better Call Saul's final season

Better Call Saul's final season has some good news for Breaking Bad fans as Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are all set to return one last time as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. As reported by Variety, Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould has officially confirmed that the two will appear in the last season of the show. While it hasn't yet been confirmed in what capacity the two will return, it's still a major update.

Gould spoke about the Cranston and Paul's return as their Breaking Bad characters during PaleyFest LA and said, "I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah. How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season."

Better Call Saul which is a Breaking Bad spin-off managed to become equally popular as the original series and received a lot of critical acclaim for actor Bob Odenkirk who has been the lead on the show. Previously, characters such as Salamanca (Mark Margolis), Don Eladio (Luis Politti) and the Salamanca twins (Luis and Daniel Moncada) from Breaking Bad have reprised their roles on the spin-off.

While speaking about the final season specifically, Odenkirk maintained that Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are entwined even more than before. The final chunk of episodes of the last season of Better Call Saul are set to release on April 18.

