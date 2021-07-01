BREAKING: Bang PD resigns from HYBE? Find out full details about the restructuring of HYBE here

BTS' parent company, HYBE announced restructuring of the company's leadership. Read on to find out.

HYBE has announced restructuring of the company’s leadership. On July 1, it was announced that founder and CEO Bang Shi Hyuk also called Bang PD has stepped down from the company’s CEO position. He will now focus on his role as the chairman of the board of directors and also dedicate more of his efforts towards music production. Park Ji Won will replace Bang PD as HYBE's new CEO.

These structural changes in the company's management and leadership areas have been made to accelerate the company towards more growth and success as a global corporation, starting this year. According to the new changes, Park Ji Won, the former CEO of HYBE HQ, has now been appointed as the new CEO of HYBE. Park Ji Won was also the former CEO of the game publisher, Nexon Korea. Henceforth, he will handle HYBE Label's management strategy and overall operations. That's not all, HYBE's American division will be managed jointly by Lenzo Yoon aka Yoon Seok Jun and Ithaca Holdings' founder Scooter Braun.

Han Hyun Rok, the former CEO of HYBE Solutions Japan, has been appointed as the CEO of the newly established HYBE Japan. A rookie boy group will soon be launched through the Japanese subsidiary. Bang PD will now solely focus his energies on music production and participate in the decision-making of core projects, his area of expertise. Bang PD will also continue being part of the team of the Board of directors.

