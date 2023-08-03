BREAKING: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Yumi’s Cells actor Ahn Bo Hyun confirm dating rumors

BLACKPINK member Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun are dating! On August 3, photos of Ahn Bo Hyun and Jisoo on a date at the latter’s house were released to the public. Soon after, the two star’s management labels responded to the rumors.

Ahn Bo Hyun and Jisoo’s dating rumors

The My Name actor and the FLOWER singer were spotted outside Jisoo’s home, assumed to be on a date, leading to rumors between the two. They were photographed leaving the K-pop singer’s house on a couple of occasions. No further details were provided as to when the two started dating.

Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s relationship confirmation

Soon on the same day, netizens began speculating that the two were in a relationship. Responding to the rumors, Ahn Bo Hyun’s FN Entertainment and Jisoo’s YG Entertainment confirmed that the two stars were indeed dating in separate but similar statements. They said that the two were currently getting to know each other with positive feels. As for the reaction to their dating rumors, the companies added that they hoped people would be supportive of the two.

