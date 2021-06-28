BREAKING: BTS members are reportedly filming their comeback music video in secret; To be released on July 9

BTS has reportedly been spotted filming a new music video in Gyeonggi province. Read on to find out.

Brace yourselves, for BTS, is coming! According to the exclusive media report by Asia Today, the talented septet is reportedly filming the music video for their Butter special album which is all set to release on July 9. BTS members began shooting for the music video, yesterday, June 27 and will wrap up the shoot today on June 28 at the Gyeonggi province.

Ever since BTS members announced the release of Butter's special album, the excitement amongst fans has hit through the roof! BTS will be releasing a special Butter album as a token of love and appreciation towards their fans. The Butter special album will release on July 9 aka ARMY Day, the day the fandom officially came into being. On June 27, BTS released a new set of concept photos for the Butter special album. Dressed in a pop-punk style, the new concept photos showcase a cooler and edgier style of the members! From wearing a skirt, colourful chokers, iridescent hair colours and ethereal visuals, BTS members are breaking stereotypes, one concept photo at a time.

You can check out the edgier and cooler concept photos below:

There will be two versions of the physical release, 'Peaches' and 'Cream, a witty reference to Blood Sweat and Tears! The album will include Butter, Butter (inst), their new track Permission to Dance and Permission to Dance (inst). Permission to Dance promises to be the perfect tribute for ARMY. Butter special album is set for release on July 9 at 1 p.m. KST that is 9:30 am IST.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Answer some this or that questions & we'll predict the concept of the next Run BTS episode

Did you like the concept photos? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is Butter special album releasing? Butter special album will be releasing on July 9 at 9:30 am IST.

Share your comment ×