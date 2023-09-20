BREAKING: BTS' seven members to renew contracts with HYBE for second time, will continue as group after 2025
BTS' RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are reported to go ahead with exclusive contract renewals with agency HYBE for a second time, deciding to continue with team activities.
Key Highlight
-
All BTS members have officially renewed their contracts
-
The group will be active post-military services as well
-
BTS' agency HYBE confirmed the news
On September 20th, it was officially announced that all BTS members have successfully renewed their contracts with HYBE, the agency representing the group. According to a statement provided by HYBE to Yonhap news, the board of directors' resolution has been completed to extend the exclusive contracts for all seven members of BTS. This contract renewal ensures that the group will be able to continue their activities beyond 2025, even when they fulfill their mandatory military service obligations. This news is undoubtedly a relief and source of joy for BTS fans around the world.
