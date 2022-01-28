BREAKING: DSP Media officially announces the disbandment of APRIL

DSP Media has officially announced APRIL’s disbandment and released an official statement to confirm the same. They revealed that the decision to disband was made after a long period of discussion and debate between the agency and the group members, wherein they decided to have the group disband and go their separate ways.

DSP Media requested Fineapple (APRIL's fandom) to show love and support for APRIL's members and encourage them as they embark on their solo paths. They also thanked fans for showing support towards APRIL members for the last six years. For those unversed, APRIL debuted on August 24, 2015, with the mini-album 'Dreaming'. The group's last comeback was in 2020 when they released their special album 'Hello Summer.'

Meanwhile, Earlier this week, RBW announced that they had acquired DSP Media and would be taking over the agency at the end of March. On January 26, RBW officially confirmed that they had acquired a controlling interest in DSP Media, explaining that this is a decision they made to expand their business. RBW has also acquired WM Entertainment which is home to Oh My Girl, B1A4, and ONF last spring.

