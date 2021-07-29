BREAKING: Former AOA member Mina attempts to take her own life; Hospitalised

Content Warning: The article contains references to suicide.

According to reports, former AOA member Mina attempted to take her own life during the early hours of 29 July. An acquaintance of the singer found her unconscious at her apartment when they were unable to contact the singer. The acquaintance got worried for Mina and paid her a visit, calling the authorities soon after. Mina was taken to a hospital from there.

The singer has not gained her consciousness back and emergency surgery was performed on her to save her life. She has not sustained a life-threatening injury though excessive bleeding was reported.

This comes after a series of Instagram posts were made by the singer a few hours prior to the attempt. In the first post, Mina shared a handwritten apology letter for not being able to stay offline for long and taking a decision to be back on social media. She also apologised for causing worry to the fans and not abiding by her actions.

In another post, Mina posted screenshots of conversations she had with people who she claims are not directly related to her previous controversies. She also stated that these people have continued to spread lies about her. The singer took to her personal Instagram to further share a series of malicious messages sent to her directly and expressed her displeasure towards the senders.

Further information is awaited on the situation.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.