BREAKING: (G)-IDLE's Soojin officially withdraws from the group after bullying controversy

On August 14, CUBE Entertainment announced that Soojin has decided to leave (G)I-DLE as of today. (G)I-DLE will henceforth promote as five members. CUBE Entertainment apologised to fans of (G)I-DLE for causing them concern and assured them that the group will continue growing musically in the future.

This comes after Soojin's bullying controversy. For those unversed, Soojin was accused of school violence by her previous batchmates. Although Soojin and CUBE Entertainment denied the rumours, actress Seo Shin Ae eventually came forward and said that Soojin had bullied her when they were classmates together. Since March, Soojin has been on a hiatus, following the controversy.

The news comes as a massive shock to Neverland, (G)I-DLE's fandom, who were hoping for the matter to be resolved, but now with Soojin leaving the group, there seems to be no end in sight. (G)I-DLE is a multi-national K-pop group that debuted on May 2, 2018, with the single 'Latata' from their first extended play 'I Am'. On July 31, 2019, the group debuted in Japan under U-Cube with 'Latata'. Since their debut, the group has released six extended plays and eight singles, which include: 'Latata', 'Hann (Alone)', 'Senorita', 'Uh-Oh', 'Lion', 'Oh My God', 'Dumdi Dumdi' and 'Hwaa'.

