BREAKING: GFRIEND's Yerin signs exclusive contract with Sublime Artist Agency; Will begin solo activities soon

GFRIEND's Yerin has become the first member of her group to sign with a new label, Sublime Artist Agency!

On June 17, Former GFRIEND member Yerin has signed with Sublime Artist Agency (SAA). The agency announced that they were delighted to have Yerin on board. They assured to offer full support to her as she embarks upon a new journey. Yerin also took to her Instagram and shared that she will show her best sides through various activities and requested her fans to continue cheering her on.

While fans are satiated with exciting new music releases, there is also this bitter-sweet feeling of watching some of our favourite idols leave their former agencies to find greener pastures! Yerin debuted as a member of GFRIEND in 2015. On May 18, GFRIEND parted ways with their agency Source Music, after the members decided not to renew their contracts. All the members shared handwritten letters confirming that the group had disbanded. GFRIEND's Yerin has become the first member of her group to sign with a new label, Sublime Artist Agency! Yerin will also begin working on her solo activities soon.

Fans are familiar with the fact that Sublime Artist Agency is a comprehensive entertainment industry that focuses on entertainment management, album planning and production, among other ventures. Sublime Artist Agency is home to top stars like Song Kang Ho and Rain and is also to idols focussed on their solo promotions including EXID's Hani, GOT7's Jackson and Youngjae, Lim Na Young and more.

