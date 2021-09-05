BREAKING: Hwang Dong Jun and Lee Tae Seung leave GHOST9, Maroo Entertainment releases statement

On September 5, Maroo Entertainment announced that GHOST9 members Hwang Dongjun and Lee Taeseung will be leaving the group. According to the statement by the agency, a deep discussion was done with the two artists regarding their future career path and the decision was made based on it.

The group is said to be preparing for a comeback with the rest of the seven members.

The statement from Maroo Entertainment reads,

“Hello. This is Maroo Entertainment.

We are announcing that GHOST9 members Hwang Dong Jun and Lee Tae Seung will be concluding their promotions with the group.

The company has spent plenty of time having deep discussions with Hwang Dong Jun and Lee Tae Seung regarding their future careers, and as a result of the long discussions, we have decided to respect the decisions of the two members to bring their promotions as members of GHOST9 to a conclusion.

Although their promotions with the group have come to an end, please show a lot of support for the two people who will take some time before taking a new step forward, and we will continue to provide our full support for them.

GHOST9 is currently working hard to prepare for a new album, and we express our gratitude to the fans who have sent them lots of love and support all this time.

Please continue to anticipate and give your unchanging attention to GHOST9, who will return with a new look.”

The two members also took to the GHOST9 fancafe to personally announce their departure to Ghosties, their fans. GHOST9 debuted in September 2020 with 9 members, brought together as contestants from the reality TV shows ‘Mix Nine’ and ‘Produce X 101’.

