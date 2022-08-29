BREAKING: HyunA and DAWN officially leave P NATION; Agency releases statement

Solo artists HyunA and DAWN are parting ways with P NATION, the label and agency founded by solo artist PSY. On August 29, P NATION released an official statement announcing that HyunA and DAWN’s contracts with the agency have recently expired. The two artists signed with P NATION in 2019, and in the three years since, worked on solo music, as well as released music together under the name HyunA&DAWN.

In the statement, P NATION expressed gratitude towards those who expressed love for HyunA and DAWN, and shared, “All the members of P NATION will cherish the pleasant memories of working with HyunA and DAWN for a long time, and we will continue to support their activities in the future.”

P NATION’s complete statement is as follows:

“Hello. This is P NATION.

We would like to express our deep gratitude to all of you who have given much love and interest to HyunA and DAWN.

This is to inform you that P NATION’s exclusive contracts with HyunA and Dawn have recently expired.

HyunA, DAWN, and HyunA&DAWN embroidered the colours of P NATION brilliantly with bold music and unique visuals and performances that only they can pull off. And their passion as artists and their care and sincerity towards the staff has made them role models for everyone.

All the members of P NATION will cherish the pleasant memories of working with HyunA and DAWN for a long time, and we will continue to support their activities in the future.

Thank you to the many fans who care for HyunA and DAWN, and we ask for your continued warm encouragement and support.

Thank you.”

