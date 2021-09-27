BREAKING: iKON's Bobby & his fiancée welcome a baby boy; BIGBANG’s Taeyang & Min Hyo Rin are expecting

Good news for iKONICs and VIPs! On September 27, YG Entertainment confirmed that Bobby and his fiancée have welcomed the birth of their first child, a healthy baby boy. Not just that, BIGBANG‘s Taeyang and his wife Min Hyo Rin are reportedly expecting their first child as well, as confirmed by Min Hyo Rin's management.

Last month, Bobby personally announced, through a handwritten letter, that he was engaged and would become a father in September. Bobby said in his letter that he had been thinking about how he would announce his marriage, and also apologized to fans for the sudden news. It surprised the fans but they sent their best wishes to the to be father. It is reported that Bobby and his fiancée were overwhelmed with joy and happiness at the birth of their first child. The keyword "Bobby" has taken over Twitter with fans pouring their wishes for the iKON member.

On the other hand, according to an exclusive report from Hankook Ilbo, Taeyang and his wife Min Hyo Rin are expecting a child soon. Min Hyo Rin is currently in the late stages of her pregnancy and the two are happily waiting for the birth of their first child. The two have reportedly been seen walking around Hannam by local residents. Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin got married in February 2018 after dating for three years.

Congratulations to Bobby and his fiancée and Taeyang and his wife, Min Hyo Rin!

