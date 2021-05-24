BREAKING: Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are confirmed to be in a relationship, states agency

Fellow Korean culture fans, we have another very real K-Drama couple in the house!

May 24 is turning out to be a good day for many fans and it’s going to get much better now. With the hullabaloo surrounding Korean actors and idols dating life, how they’re supposed to be secretive, have clauses in their contract to not date anyone, are made to secretly carry out their relationship and much more - we have another couple who has declared that they’re dating. Well, their agency stated it but it still counts the same!

Today, a K-media outlet reported that Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In have been dating each other since the end of 2020. It also states that their reason for this bonding was because of their common shared love for acting and playing golf. Reportedly, Lee Seung Gi went to meet Lee Da In on his off days to spend some quality time with the actress and insiders seem to be well aware of their relationship. It also states that the actor is gradually opening up and sharing this intimate part of his life by telling his close acquaintances about this too.

After some time, a source from Lee Da In’s agency, 9AtoEntertainment stated, “We have confirmed with actress Lee Da In herself, and she has stated that they met each other as senior and junior in the same industry, and are getting to know each other carefully since five or six months.” They also added, “Please show them warm attention and support so that they can continue their relationship well.”

Lee Seung Gi debuted in 2004 and recently starred in the hit crime-thriller ‘Mouse’, charming everyone with his acting. Lee Da In was last seen in the drama ‘Alice’ and is the daughter of the veteran actress Kyun Mi Ri.

Our heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the couple!

