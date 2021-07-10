Breaking: MONSTA X's Shownu personally announces that he will be enlisting in the military on July 22

The idol's sudden's announcement has sent the fandom into a tizzy! Read on to find out.

MON BEBE, we have a piece of heartbreaking news! MONSTA X's leader and the very talented idol Shownu personally announced on his official fan cafe that he will be enlisting in the military on July 22, in two weeks. He will be enlisting as a social worker due to his past surgery. The sudden announcement has sent the fandom into a tizzy!

In his official letter, Shownu wrote that he feels like it was just yesterday that he debuted and now he has t go to serve in the military! He expressed his sincere gratitude towards fans for showering their unconditional love and support towards him. He promised to repay all the love and fond memories and make more, once he's back after fulfilling his duty. He confessed that he feeling a mixed bag of emotions, but with MONBEBE by his side, he feels ready and raring to go!

He requested fans to be healthy and happy and take care of themselves. Meanwhile, Shownu has taken over top Twitter trends as fans are expressing their shock with this sudden announcement. Fans are sharing their favourite 'Shownu' moments and wish for him to return safely and soundly. Due to the rampant spread of Covid 19, the time and place of Shownu’s enlistment will be private and there will be no special events. Serve well, Shownu.

