BREAKING: Park Shin Hye announces pregnancy and marriage plans with Choi Tae Joon

Congratulations are in order! Famous actor couple Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon will be getting married. Park Shin Hye wrote a personal letter to her fans sharing the news of her marriage to her longtime boyfriend Choi Tae Joon on her fancafe. The couple will tie the knot on January 22, 2022, and will also welcome a baby soon after.

November 23, the announcement came in from the two actors themselves as soon Choi Tae Joon followed with his own heartfelt letter to the world. He called their relationship “precious” and referred to girlfriend Park Shin Hye as someone who taught him to smile brightly in happiness and cry loudly when sad. His agency Santa Claus Entertainment added in their own statement, that despite busy schedules the actors continued to love and encourage each other.

Park Shin Hye’s letter included her wish to continue showing a good image to fans even after she gets married and starts a family. She mentioned how the couple was blessed with a precious life as they were in the process of planning marriage. In a separate statement, her agency SALT Entertainment confirmed the actor’s pregnancy news and revealed that the couple will be getting married on January 22, 2022, in Seoul.

Dating rumours about the couple began in March 2018 when they denied it at first. Later, the couple confirmed that they were dating since late 2017.

Park Shin Hye has been known for her roles in dramas ‘The Heirs’, ‘Pinocchio’, ‘Doctors’, among others and has found a dedicated fan following over the years. Choi Tae Joon was last seen in the drama ‘So I Married An Anti-fan’ alongside Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung.

